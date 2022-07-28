How to disclose foreign stocks in your I-T returns

In such cases, an investor would generally be holding multiple shares in the same broking account or portfolio. What one needs to therefore disclose is the broking or portfolio account in aggregate, with peak balance etc. of the entire portfolio. At times, providing peak balance (the maximum account balance during a particular period) may be a challenge, unless the broker or portfolio manager provides it. Alternatively, one may take the peak balance as the highest closing monthly balance as per monthly statements provided. In case the broking or portfolio accounts are in joint names, do both joint holders need to disclose the same balances, though one name may have been added only for convenience and all the assets belong only to the first holder? Perhaps it may suffice if the joint holder, who does not really own the foreign assets for tax purposes, discloses such custodial account in Part E of Schedule FA, Accounts in Which You Have Signing Authority Held. To err on the safer side, it may be advisable to disclose the Custodial Account in the Schedule FA of both joint holders. The reporting financial institution would also normally disclose both the joint holders in its FATCA/CRS filing, and such disclosure by both joint holders would facilitate verification of the data received by the tax authorities.