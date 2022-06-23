How to fuel inflation and also harm the environment

Relaxing or repealing the Jones Act would increase competition and reduce costs. And this is hardly the only option available to the US. By eliminating former US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Biden could increase the average American household’s annual purchasing power by an estimated $797. Similarly, raising the cap on the number of foreign workers permitted legally to enter the US could ease bottlenecks. Through the pandemic recovery, employers have complained that they cannot find enough workers with appropriate skills. If the US foreign-born population had grown at the same annual rate over the past three years as it did between 2010 and 2018, the US labour force would have 1.6 million more workers today, enabling businesses to fill vacancies more rapidly and reducing the shortages induced by delivery delays. The US could also have removed tariffs on solar panels. Instead, the tariffs were merely suspended (after much debate) for two years, causing an estimated loss of 100,000 jobs and a reduction in the number of solar panels that are expected to be installed. Even America’s disastrous baby-formula shortage could have been significantly mitigated had more imports been allowed and if American states had not been granted monopoly production rights within their borders.