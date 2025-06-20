How to give diplomacy a chance with Iran
Wesley Clark , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Jun 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Trump can use the threat of military action to defang the regime and avoid creating a failed state.
The world is waiting anxiously to see whether the U.S. will strike Iran. President Trump is considering two tracks for approaching the conflict: military action or diplomacy. If he plays his cards right, he can accomplish both, crippling the regime for good.
