How to give diplomacy a chance with Iran

We have seen the end results of four major U.S. military campaigns since 1999. Three were military successes but resulted in costly failures in the aftermath because of a lack of forethought and planning. After the Taliban’s collapse in 2001, the U.S. attempted to help Afghanistan establish a new government. Efforts to stabilize the country failed, and the Taliban rules again. In 2003, after capturing Saddam Hussein, the U.S. failed to plan seriously for Iraq’s future. As a result, Iraq has become a magnet for terrorism and a major source of migrants. And while the U.S. fought a long campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the potential for a resurgence of terrorism remains.