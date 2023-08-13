How to govern the AI industry must be accorded high priority

What principles should India adopt to govern the AI industry? First, there is an overriding public interest in ensuring that this revolutionary new technology does not concentrate power in the hands of a few. A thoughtful CTO of one of India’s successful startups suggested to me that if AI is a superpower, then it is best if we make it available to everyone. This makes sense, because politics is about relative power. Distributing power among a large number of people, theoretically everyone, ensures that no one can use AI to dominate others. Yes, this means that bad people will use the power to create disinformation, spread hatred and commit crime. But there will be an overwhelmingly larger number of actors who will put the technology to good use, and society as a whole will be better equipped to counter bad actors.