How to make sense of the market crash

Low rates of interest do not push up stock prices merely by increasing the supply of funds leaving debt to chase higher returns in equity: low rates also directly push up stock prices – via the lower discount rate used to compute the present value of future income. ₹110 a year from now is worth ₹100 today, using a discount rate of 10%. ₹110 a year from now is worth ₹102.8, if the discount rate shrinks to 7%. The further the discount rate shrinks, the greater the net present value of a future earning. The stock price is the total worth of a company’s future earnings, each year’s earning discounted to get the net present value. When interest rates are close to zero—as they were in advanced economies until recently—stock prices go up because of the very small rate of discount applicable to calculate the net present value of the future stream of incomes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}