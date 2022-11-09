How to maximise returns on Tirupati assets worth 2.26 lakh crore

India is a growing economy, one that undergoes structural diversification away from agriculture towards industry and services. The growth of industry and services fosters urbanization. India’s urban population would probably double over the next few decades. India does not have the urban space to accommodate the tens of crores of migrants from village to town that would result. Building new towns would be both a necessity and a growth opportunity. While the government takes care of zoning and urban planning, real estate investment trusts are likely to emerge as major builders and financiers of commercial and residential property. It would be sensible for the asset managers of temple funds to allocate some funds to exchange-traded funds that specialize in real estate holdings.

