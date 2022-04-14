How to optimize 5G auctions in a better way

What could be the arguments against such opening up of the market for spectrum? One could be that telecom operators might find themselves without spectrum when they need it. There are two reasons why this is unlikely. The only way a bulk holder of spectrum can generate revenue is to lease it or sell it to a telecom operator. Holding on to the spectrum would only lose revenue for the spectrum holder, particularly when it competes for custom with other spectrum holders. Further, the secondary market for spectrum could be regulated to guard against hoarding and to ensure fair competition.