How to see growth, inflation after the latest repo rate hike

The interventions to reduce volatility in the foreign exchange market is also playing out in the money markets through the reduction in liquidity surplus from a high of ₹7.24 trillion as on 1 April to ₹2.07 trillion on 4 August. Because of the steady decline in liquidity surplus, weighted average call rate has actually increased in-line with the lower end of the rate corridor, which has increased by 180bps since the April policy. Considering elevated trade deficits in the near-term, we believe RBI will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market, implying further reduction in liquidity along with other drivers of reduction in liquidity. Higher short-end rates give the right signal to foreign exchange participants and RBI will provide need-based liquidity.