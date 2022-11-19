How to shore up India’s poor trade show4 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Current account deficit reflects the fall in savings in the economy. Higher interest rates and a weaker rupee can help but that would need political buy-in.
Current account deficit reflects the fall in savings in the economy. Higher interest rates and a weaker rupee can help but that would need political buy-in.
Official data released for October 2022 shows a decline in exports — for the first time in two years — confirming the news broken by Mint.