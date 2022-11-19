How to shore up India’s poor trade show

Mint SnapView has been arguing that the current account deficit reflects the fall in savings in the economy. To correct it, higher interest rates and a weaker rupee would be the right strategy as that would encourage dollar inflows into the economy and exports resurgence (doesn’t mean global demand conditions will cease to be one of the key drivers). But this strategy needs political buy-in, given low interest rates and cheap credit is an ideological and political plank. The RBI will have to get New Delhi on board, something it has not shown an inclination for so far, as the value of the rupee, especially strength, is seen by political parties as central to sense of national pride and aspirations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}