How to tackle the toxicity level of Musk’s Twitter public square

The actual solution is much simpler. Social media platforms are not dumb publishers of user-generated content. They sort the user-generated material, feed some streams to some users and other streams to yet others, based on their analysis of user taste and preference. They also resort to content moderation, removing some content altogether from their platforms, seeing it to be unfit to be carried. Such activity qualifies as editorial intervention. There is no reason to not treat a social media platform, whose content is subjected to editorial intervention, on par with mainstream media, as regards compliance with norms relating to hate speech, libel, instigation and social disharmony.

