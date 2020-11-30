How to vaccinate a nation of skeptics against Covid-19

President Emmanuel Macron hopes creating a committee of scientists to focus on vaccine take-up and recruiting members of the public to spread the word will help. But support should also be enlisted from the medical community at large. Family doctors are the “last mile" of vaccination, and they need to be advocates. That’s made a big difference in uptake of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine that protects against cervical and other forms of cancer. Even something as simple as an HPV fact sheet was enough to increase intent to vaccinate from 49% to 70% in one group, according to research cited in Jonathan M. Berman’s book “Anti-Vaxxers."