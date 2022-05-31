How trade agreements can take our beverages to global markets

Where are we today? India’s large and growing domestic market is a key driver for scaling up beverage processing as well as investment in research and development and product innovation, which can lead to much larger exports. Our survey of companies, their supply-chain partners and farmers found that less than 10% of the fruits grown in this country are used for beverage processing. In recent times, established companies and startups have been trying to come up with innovative products; 35% of these companies have introduced new products, which include zero-sugar/sugar-free products, fruit-based, tea/coffee-based drinks and organic/ayurvedic drinks. While consumers are experimenting with these products, overall per capita sales revenue continues to be low, due to high prices. We hardly export any beverages. In 2020, India ranked 59th among global exporters of fruit and vegetable juices (HS code 2009), while Brazil ranked first. Foreign investment is only around 1%. Around 25-30% of India’s fruits and vegetables are wasted along supply-chain paths, a figure that’s below 10% in countries with strong beverage processing industries.