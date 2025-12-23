Pot luck: How Trump’s move to liberalize cannabis use could reshape America’s marijuana industry

But the executive order—which builds on work that started under the Biden administration—also happens to align with public opinion. That is a rarity for Trump these days, with his rosy assessments of an economy that most Americans say they hate and polls showing him out of sync with voters on an array of other issues. Weed is the exception: According to Pew Research, 64% of Americans think cannabis should be legal for adults to use for both recreational and medical purposes.