Twenty-nine years ago, when Bill Clinton was president and the US was still deeply invested in its war on drugs, voters in California approved a ballot measure that made the state the first to legalize cannabis for medical purposes.
Pot luck: How Trump’s move to liberalize cannabis use could reshape America’s marijuana industry
SummaryReclassifying marijuana as just another drug—instead of a dangerous one—won’t legalize weed everywhere in the US, but it acknowledges market reality and may set the stage for both deeper research of its effects and a commercial boom.
Twenty-nine years ago, when Bill Clinton was president and the US was still deeply invested in its war on drugs, voters in California approved a ballot measure that made the state the first to legalize cannabis for medical purposes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More