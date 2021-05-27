Kenneth Arrow (1921—2017), a 1972 Nobel laureate, was emphatic: “Virtually every commercial transaction has within itself an element of trust, certainly any transaction conducted over a period of time. It can be plausibly argued that much of the economic backwardness in the world can be explained by the lack of mutual confidence." Most of the benefits from specialization will not be realized without trust- dependent trades (i.e., trades that occur over time or across space). Creditors loan money to debtors on the promise of future repayment. Investors rely on assurances by firms (and governments) that they will not expropriate their assets. Hence, trust and economic well-being are closely intertwined. Even subjective well-being is closely correlated with trust in the government, judiciary and police.

Draconian lockdowns, inept handling of the covid pandemic’s second wave, self-glorification of the leadership, wasteful public expenditure (such as the Central Vista project) and an apparent dip in investor confidence appear to have plunged the Indian economy into a deep recession with only flickering hopes of a revival. Raising trust in national institutions is thus vital to an economic recovery. While an accommodative monetary policy has not been effective, the fiscal stimulus announced so far has been too little, too late.

Our focus is on the association of trust in institutions with per capita income/expenditure as a measure of affluence. To check general patterns, we use the all-India panel data of the India Human Development Survey 2015 (IHDS), covering 2005 and 2012. A unique feature of the survey is that it asks a question on trust in public institutions. Trust is measured in ordinal levels of confidence: a great deal of confidence, only some, and hardly any. Per capita expenditure is taken as a proxy for income, with India grouped into terciles, comprising the first/extremely poor, second/middle class and the third/affluent. To avoid circularity, we examine the association between trust in 2012 and terciles of expenditure in 2005. An important question is whether trust is related to affluence.

A striking pattern emerges for trust in the state government by expenditure tercile. On the whole, over one-third of households reported a great deal of confidence, well under half only some confidence, and over one-fifth hardly any. The share of those with a great deal of confidence fell from the extremely poor to the affluent sharply; of those with only some confidence also fell, but moderately; and of those with hardly any confidence rose moderately with rising expenditure/income. Segments of the extremely poor benefited from quotas in education and public employment and thus were dependent on state governments, while the affluent had other options. Besides, if the latter judged governments on wider criteria, such as progressive income taxation, they would have been unlikely to report a great deal of confidence and also likely to express hardly any. Essentially, what is resented, it seems, is that they bear the brunt of a redistributive policy agenda.

In contrast with state governments, the judiciary emerged as an institution with the highest trust. A large majority, just under 70%, displayed a great of confidence, overall, while a tiny fraction of under 7% reported hardly any confidence. Shares of those with a great deal of confidence fell sharply across terciles; as also of those with only some confidence; while those with hardly any varied little. This high level of trust is surprising, given the overload of cases and consequent delays in judicial verdicts. Also surprising is the fall in the share of those with a great deal of confidence from the extremely poor to the affluent, despite the fact that the latter are better able to afford legal costs. Whether perceptions of judicial fairness are independent of legal costs needs further study.

No less striking is the contrast observed between the judiciary and police. While barely 18 % of overall households reported a great deal of confidence, the majority expressed only some confidence, and just under one-third hardly any. By tercile, one-third or less expressed a great deal of confidence in each group; as for those with some confidence, the largest share was among the extremely poor, and the lowest among the affluent. Lack of trust in the police is not surprising. What comes as a surprise, however, is that the extremely poor did not report much lower levels of trust, as they are subjected to bribes, arbitrary arrests and often unprovoked violence. This raises the question of whether their responses were subdued by fears of police reprisal.

The IHDS data, which reveals relative responses by income, is from before 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government took charge at the Centre. Recent reports suggest a loss of trust in central and state governments for a variety of reasons. Two defining characteristics of the BJP-led regime—excessive centralization and relatively submissive state administrations—have altered the dynamics of trust in several ways. Religious minorities and historically downtrodden groups are reported to show a sharp decline in the trust they impose in various organs of the state and institutions of governance. The events around the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 are a case in point. There have also been allegations of extra-constitutional authority being exercised by those in power at the central and state levels, and of biases against the socially vulnerable. The scars left on the psyche of those at the receiving end could not have helped the cause of strengthening trust. At this juncture of India’s rapidly deteriorating economy, it is especially important that this vital element of development be safeguarded. To conclude, revival of trust is key to revival of the Indian economy.

Vani S.Kulkarni & Raghav Gaiha are, respectively, lecturer of sociology, University of Pennsylvania, USA; and (Hon.) professorial research fellow, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester, England

