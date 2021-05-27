How trust in governance varies by the level of affluence in India

The IHDS data, which reveals relative responses by income, is from before 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government took charge at the Centre. Recent reports suggest a loss of trust in central and state governments for a variety of reasons. Two defining characteristics of the BJP-led regime—excessive centralization and relatively submissive state administrations—have altered the dynamics of trust in several ways. Religious minorities and historically downtrodden groups are reported to show a sharp decline in the trust they impose in various organs of the state and institutions of governance. The events around the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 are a case in point. There have also been allegations of extra-constitutional authority being exercised by those in power at the central and state levels, and of biases against the socially vulnerable. The scars left on the psyche of those at the receiving end could not have helped the cause of strengthening trust. At this juncture of India’s rapidly deteriorating economy, it is especially important that this vital element of development be safeguarded. To conclude, revival of trust is key to revival of the Indian economy.

