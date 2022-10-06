How Twitter will change after Elon Musk buys it

Musk described Twitter as the world’s town square, a place where anyone could make himself heard by anyone else who also had a stake in the matter under discussion. He offered to buy it up in order to insulate it from a perceived culture of censorship. He was opposed, for example, to the life ban on President Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack by Trump supporters on the US House of Representatives as it met to ratify the election results that removed Trump from the White House. The trove of Musk’s text messages released as part of the court case that Twitter initiated after Musk decided he would not, after all, buy Twitter as proposed, revealed a number of right-wing personalities in American public life offering him support for his proposed acquisition.

