The agreement that Tata Motors will supply 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to Uber has implications beyond the usual considerations of revenue and profit. EVs deploy new technology, or rather, technology that is yet to completely win over Indian users.

The ecosystem to support EVs is under-developed, and potential vehicle owners have concerns about charging, servicing, cost-effectiveness, safety, and so on. This is a circular situation. Until EVs achieve scale the ecosystem will not develop and until the ecosystem develops, people will be hesitant about buying EVs.

The adoption of EVs by ride-hailing companies should help address this. Tata Motors already had a contract to supply 10,000 EVs to BluSmart, and Ola is picking up 1,000 EVs for a pilot project in Bangalore. The Uber deal gives Tata Motors a dominant market share in the electric passenger vehicle category, though its exact value has not been disclosed.

Uber is scheduled to receive phased deliveries of the long-range Xpres-T EVs starting this month. It will partner with fleet operators in the NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to deploy the cars. The business model is different from the conventional petrol/diesel taxi one, in which many cars are driven by their owners. BluSmart directly manages its own vehicles and drivers. A fleet operator owns multiple vehicles, employs drivers, and does a package deal with Uber to adopt EVs.

The rollout of EV fleets across seven metropolitan areas should lead to a rapid ramp up of the value chain for operating EVs. These vehicles need to be charged, so fleets will need to develop a network of charging stations. In theory, EVs need much less mechanical maintenance than internal combustion engines because there are very few moving parts. However, large fleets of cabs logging 250-300 km per vehicle per day will certainly need servicing, repair and maintenance facilities. This will create an ecosystem and encourage up-skilling of mechanics to handle these tasks. How EVs perform and stand up to wear and tear under Indian climatic and road conditions will also yield useful data.

There have been safety issues with EVs sometimes in other places. The available data suggests EVs break down much less often than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, since there are fewer parts prone to mechanical stress and failure. But EV batteries have been known to catch fire and even explode under certain conditions, and service personnel, traffic police and fire brigades are less familiar with the hazards and protocols for dealing with these.

Having large operational fleets will help build an ecosystem of charging stations, and servicing, repair and maintenance facilities quickly, apart from aiding in the creation of safety systems. It will also give insurers a better understanding of how to design motor insurance policies for EVs. Above all, large fleets of EV taxis will make it possible to compare the overall cost-effectiveness of these vehicles versus petrol, diesel and natural gas cars.

EVs will be widely accepted only once average citizens believe they are safe, easy to charge and maintain, and offer value for money. The fact that EVs are “greener" is a policy consideration, and subsidies to encourage EV use make sense. But these are not enough to ensure widespread penetration in the absence of an ecosystem.

For Tata Motors, rapid growth in the EV segment is obviously desirable. The company will cross 50,000 in EV car sales in 2022-23 (FY23) and hopes to double this to over a lakh in FY24. If it achieves this, EVs could generate close to ₹15,000 crore – roughly 15-20% of total revenue – for Tata Motors by FY24.

The company reported a revenue of ₹47,263 crore in FY22 and ₹45,615 crore in the first three quarters of FY23 (Apr-Dec 2022). Moreover, it’s made a turnaround of sorts, with a nine- month reported profit after tax of ₹32 crore versus a loss of ₹1,804 crore in the whole of FY22.

Of course, consolidated results will look very different. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the wholly owned subsidiary, is far larger than the parent. JLR reported £18 billion (around ₹1.85 trillion) in revenue in FY22, and that was down from pre-pandemic revenue of £23 billion in FY20. JLR had a loss of £400 million in FY22. The consolidated loss for Tata Motors and all its subsidiaries amounted to ₹11,308 crore.

Clearly, JLR is struggling with a combination of Brexit, China lockdowns (it has a key subsidiary there) and other issues. So while the stock market may respond cautiously to the Tata-Uber deal, it’s great for the EV ecosystem.