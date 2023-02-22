How Uber’s deal with Tata Motors could boost India’s EV adoption
- The growing EV fleets of ride-hailing companies will lead to the creation of charging networks and other infrastructure required for the mass adoption of EVs
The agreement that Tata Motors will supply 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to Uber has implications beyond the usual considerations of revenue and profit. EVs deploy new technology, or rather, technology that is yet to completely win over Indian users.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×