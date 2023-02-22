How Uber’s deal with Tata Motors could boost India’s EV adoption

The rollout of EV fleets across seven metropolitan areas should lead to a rapid ramp up of the value chain for operating EVs. These vehicles need to be charged, so fleets will need to develop a network of charging stations. In theory, EVs need much less mechanical maintenance than internal combustion engines because there are very few moving parts. However, large fleets of cabs logging 250-300 km per vehicle per day will certainly need servicing, repair and maintenance facilities. This will create an ecosystem and encourage up-skilling of mechanics to handle these tasks. How EVs perform and stand up to wear and tear under Indian climatic and road conditions will also yield useful data.