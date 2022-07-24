How US demand helped expand labour-intensive manufacturing

Is an increase in India’s export to the US driven by higher prices?: Our nominal exports to the US may have increased either due to an increase in prices, volumes, or both. Given significantly higher global commodity prices, be it energy or non-energy, one may be tempted to attribute this development to higher international prices overall. Indeed, higher prices have contributed to the increase in nominal value exports, but that is not a complete explanation. We had an increase in exports of metals and minerals to the US and as well as the rest of the world that was likely driven by generally higher commodity prices. However, India’s nominal exports of jewellery and leather products to the rest of the world declined in 2021 compared to 2019, whereas exports of the same items to the US grew at about 50% and 20% respectively.