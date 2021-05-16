How vaccination lost its sacred stature

Almost every person in the world, perhaps, is a beneficiary of vaccination. Yet, all nations have to resort to public campaigns to lure people to vaccination centres. In the US, the governor of Ohio announced that he will give away a $1 million prize every week for five weeks in a lottery open to any state resident who has got vaccinated. In Japan, public trust in the safety of vaccines is low, a factor that has influenced the fact that only 1% of the nation’s population have received both doses of a covid vaccine. Despite a shortage of vaccines, India has been nagging its people to get the jab. Even the Delhi high court observed, “You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call… when you don’t have enough vaccines."