How will digital rupee be different from rupee notes?

Digital modes of payments and transactions too offer ease. But the difference is that there is a settlement process involved at the back-end, say when a shopkeeper does a transaction with a customer. That settlement happens with a slight lag. But in a digital currency transaction, say between you and the local street vendor, it will be instant once you access your digital account if the central bank offers one or through banks or other financial sector firms which are authorized to open such digital accounts or ledgers. There is no such settlement as in the case of other digital payment modes. This assumes that both the customer and the vendor have a virtual account. The CBDC obviates the need to carry currency notes or coins in your wallet. The whole process will be made possible using blockchain technology. The requirement of ATMs may reduce over time.