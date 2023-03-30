How will the global banking crisis affect India’s economy?

First, the stability of global financial markets is being tested. While most analysts expect the US banking sector to hold up, and are most likely right to feel confident in its ability to avert a replay of the 2008 global financial crisis, one complication still remains – that the Fed is now balancing financial stability against inflation. Already, there are signs that it may end up going slower on monetary tightening than previously believed, in spite of the US economy remaining strong and inflation remaining a threat.

