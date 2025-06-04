Rahul Jacob: Manufacturing is crying out for a reality check
Rahul Jacob 4 min read 04 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
China’s success has wowed the world even as its factory trends catch on globally. It’s ironic that so much policy attention is being paid to manufacturing while this sector’s job generation drops thanks to robot adoption.
In a world of wildly exaggerated claims for artificial intelligence (AI), the paradox is that the mythology which leads governments to favour manufacturing over services often seems like a global religion.
