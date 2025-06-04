Rahul Jacob: Manufacturing is crying out for a reality check

An obsession with manufacturing jobs is thus myopic because automation is a principal leitmotif of new factories. “We are now in a tech race over the software and machines that will power manufacturing, more than the manufacturing itself," Joe Leahy, China bureau chief for the Financial Times and co-author of a recent article on ‘Made in China,’ told me. Electric vehicle plants, he observes, look like “power stations" because there are so few humans on site.