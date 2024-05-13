Howard Schultz should give Starbucks' CEO the time and space he needs to deliver
Summary
- The founder has a record of criticizing new leaders of Starbucks. The shadow he casts has made the coffee chain difficult to run. Time for him to let go.
Like legions of disgruntled former employees who preceded him, Howard Schultz took to LinkedIn last week to complain about what had gone wrong at his old company. Without naming names, the former Starbucks CEO—who all but founded the coffee chain—slagged his successor, writing that after such a significant quarterly earnings miss, “there must be contrition" and that the company should “own the shortcoming without the slightest semblance of an excuse."