Howard Schultz should give Starbucks' CEO the time and space he needs to deliver

Schultz has a history of undermining new leaders. He famously wrote in a Valentine’s Day memo leaked while Donald was running the show that the company’s stores “no longer have the soul of the past." And once he replaced Johnson, he had no problem throwing him under the bus. Schultz took employees’ attempts at unionization as a personal affront and cited it as one of the biggest reasons he returned as CEO yet again, saying that organizers showed up because the company “lost its way." We can also assume that Schultz’s relationship with Narasimhan and the board has soured—otherwise he would have privately shared his advice rather than posting it publicly.