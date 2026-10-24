Har Prasad Nanda wasn't quite the poor partition refugee that many other Indian entrepreneurs of the era were. Escorts Agents, his first venture, which he started in 1944 with his brother in Lahore, was a successful agency business of representing Westinghouse products. Unlike millions of others, he moved to India in 1947 with two cars and a fair bit of cash.
HP Nanda: A master of the old economy whose successors inherited a different world
SummaryIn post-Partition India, Nanda built an engineering and automotive group spanning tractors, farm machinery, motorcycles and construction equipment.
Har Prasad Nanda wasn't quite the poor partition refugee that many other Indian entrepreneurs of the era were. Escorts Agents, his first venture, which he started in 1944 with his brother in Lahore, was a successful agency business of representing Westinghouse products. Unlike millions of others, he moved to India in 1947 with two cars and a fair bit of cash.
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