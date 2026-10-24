HP Nanda: A master of the old economy whose successors inherited a different world

Har Prasad Nanda wasn't quite the poor partition refugee that many other Indian entrepreneurs of the era were. Escorts Agents, his first venture, which he started in 1944 with his brother in Lahore, was a successful agency business of representing Westinghouse products. Unlike millions of others, he moved to India in 1947 with two cars and a fair bit of cash.
Har Prasad Nanda wasn't quite the poor partition refugee that many other Indian entrepreneurs of the era were. Escorts Agents, his first venture, which he started in 1944 with his brother in Lahore, was a successful agency business of representing Westinghouse products. Unlike millions of others, he moved to India in 1947 with two cars and a fair bit of cash.
But the business was gone, along with the networks, and he had to start all over again in a newly independent country reeling from the burden of millions of displaced people who had to be fed, clothed, and resettled.
With capital, technology and manufacturing capacity in short supply, it wasn't a fertile environment for a young entrepreneur barely 30 years old. Yet, in such barren soil, Nanda planted the seeds of an engineering and automotive group that would eventually produce tractors, agricultural machinery, motorcycles and construction equipment.
The importance of each of these areas can’t be stressed enough for India immediately after independence, as it struggled to lay its industrial base while modernizing its vast agricultural sector.
A suitable man
Nanda clearly had the ambition and the chops for the task. Legend has it that when he moved to Delhi, he chose to stay at the high-end Imperial Hotel rather than with relatives or at a cheaper place. This was not a man who was going to let the instability that came with displacement deflect him from his larger ambition.
Recognizing that food security would be one of the biggest challenges in India, he decided to place his bet on the demand for agricultural products rather than sticking to the easier agency business that he had in Lahore. Aptly, when the new company started off in 1948, it was named Escorts Agriculture Machines, marketing tractors and farm implements.
In 1949, the company became a franchise for the UK-based Massey Ferguson. The tie-up brought in much-needed technology and a prestigious international affiliation, both significant in a market where the competition included Eicher and TAFE. Over the years, others such as Mahindra and Punjab Tractors would also join the fray.
After initially importing tractors and selling them locally, Escorts started manufacturing them in 1961 with technology from Ursus of Poland. By the 1970s, boosted by a 1968 technical and financial collaboration with Ford, it had become one of the largest tractor makers in the country.
Soon, diversification into adjacent engineering markets, including its well-known Rajdoot motorcycles, followed. In an economy where first-time entrepreneurs were severely restricted by state controls, Nanda knew the importance of grabbing whatever opportunities were available.
Ironically, the very system he had to overcome to succeed would come to his aid when he faced his biggest jolt in business. Like many other industrialists of the era, Nanda controlled his company with a relatively small personal stake. This came back to haunt him in 1983 when the UK-based non-resident Indian businessman Swraj Paul picked up a 7.5% stake in Escorts and then threatened to take over the company.
Nanda needed the support of the government and the financial institutions to stave off that threat, which exposed the vulnerability of Indian promoters who controlled companies with tiny equity stakes. It also led to the tightening of rules governing takeovers.
Wind of change
Like many other business tycoons of the era, Nanda was a soft-spoken and informal person who rarely rushed people into anything. He and his wife, Raj, had two sons and two daughters.
He stepped down in 1994 following a heart bypass, dividing the business between his elder son Rajan, who took charge of Escorts and Anil, who was given the auto components business. The move came just three years after liberalization had opened up the economy, changing the rules of the business forever.
Nanda wisely decided that the altered environment needed fresh hands, and much like the Tata Group's sataraps had stepped aside for Ratan Tata, the time was right to bring in his own sons. The arrangement worked for a while, but eventually the brothers had a bitter falling out over the sale of Escorts Hospital.
By then, H.P. Nanda had passed away, leaving behind a group whose stagnant sales and slim profits ( ₹9 crore profit on 1992-93 sales of ₹982 crore) were a sign that decline had set in.
Nanda built Escorts into a powerhouse by reading the post-independence business environment better than most others. In his final years, though, the times just changed too rapidly even for him.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.