HR should give itself and the people it manages a new sense of purpose
Summary
- In many organizations, Human Resources often feels like a tick-box function focused on procedural formalities. But HR is here not just for administrative duties but to give people a higher organizational purpose. HR’s ideal role is as a steward of human potential.
Is human resources (HR) as a corporate function in a coma? I often ask people across organizational hierarchies that I deal with: “When was the last time you turned to HR and felt genuinely supported or inspired?" In a world where businesses are more fast-paced and people-centric than ever before, HR seems to have strayed from its original purpose.