HUL signals first steps to regain market share from small players
Summary
- Can the revised distribution margin structure enhance distributor engagement and drive increased sales? Will the distributors agree with this?
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturer in the country, has recently revised its distributor margins. The company has shifted from a fixed margin model of 3.9%-3.3% to an increased variable margin in the 1-1.3% range across various distributor categories. This shift is an attempt to stimulate volumes and reduce distribution costs. Will the distributors agree to work with this?