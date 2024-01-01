HUL signals first steps to regain market share from small players

HUL recently acknowledged a decline in its value market share particularly in the mass-end of its portfolio that includes categories like detergents and tea, losing ground to smaller competitors. “We have seen the resurgence of small and regional players in select categories and price points, many of whom had vacated the market during the peak of inflation. This has continued into the September quarter from the June quarter," HUL’s CEO & MD Rohit Jawa said following the company’s second-quarter earnings.

