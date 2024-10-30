Opinion
Do we have free will? Human brains resist ideas that overturn our world.
Summary
- Think of Copernicus, Darwin and the scientific backing for human actions lacking free will. Our brains are wired to be ‘lazy’ in accepting paradigm shifts, but then, living with contrarian ideas and being able to function, as Fitzgerald said, is the way to go.
What is the most paradigm shifting idea you have encountered? What idea forced you to relook at all that you believed until then, and subsequently shifted your thinking?
