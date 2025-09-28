Fix talent misallocation: Not enough women at work means not enough economic growth
As global trade faces headwinds, low- and middle-income countries must look inward for growth. Unlocking women’s participation and fixing talent misallocation could unleash gains and turn an overlooked distortion into a lever for economic resilience. It's simply pragmatic.
With protectionism and industrial policy returning to advanced economies, and with geopolitical tensions on the rise, this is an inauspicious moment for trade-led growth strategies. Since future growth will increasingly depend on sound domestic policies, low- and middle-income countries should focus on ensuring that existing resources are fully and efficiently deployed. And no resource is more valuable than human capital.