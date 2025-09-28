It is well established that labour market outcomes vary significantly by gender. In most of the world’s countries, women have lower labour-force participation rates and earnings, are over-represented in unpaid or informal jobs, and spend more hours on household production and chores. If these differences reflected innate comparative advantages or genuine preferences, they would be efficient, and reallocating men and women to different activities would not improve an economy’s productivity. But if they reflect distortions, policymakers are leaving money on the table.