Opinion
An overdue pivot to human capital and employment
Ajit Ranade 4 min read 24 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- The budget pays welcome attention to resources that are vital to the future of our economy.
This was the first budget of the government led by Narendra Modi in his third term as India’s Prime Minister. It has laid the contours for Modi 3.0 economic policies, with an emphasis on jobs, skilling, small businesses, sustainability and energy security.
