Creative stunner: GenAI works well where accuracy isn’t everything
Summary
- Surprisingly, it’s creative jobs that are up for AI grabs. Even as firms rush to cut costs, AI’s creative strengths are taking hold in industries where hallucinations aren’t bad and can even be an advantage.
Ever notice how science fiction gets things wrong about future technology? Instead of flying cars, we got viral tweets that fuelled culture wars. Instead of a fax machine on your wrist, we got memes. We’re having a similar reality check with artificial intelligence (AI). Sci-fi painted a future with computers that delivered reliable information in robotic parlance.