The study of human genomics is an evolving revolution4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:13 PM IST
It promises to lower health costs and raise the efficacy of treatment at population scale in India
It promises to lower health costs and raise the efficacy of treatment at population scale in India
Twenty years ago this month, the human genome was fully sequenced. For as long as we have been human, we have been fascinated by our genetics and its role in making us who we are. Human beings have always been interested in how hereditary factors influence our physical features, traits and skills, and how these in turn interact with the environment. The sequencing of the full human genome unlocked the promise of a greater understanding of some fundamental questions about human biology.