The study of human genomics is an evolving revolution

First, here’s some background. Our genetic material is stored inside our cells as chromosomes. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, inheriting one copy from each parent. These chromosomes are made of packed bundles of de-oxyribonucleic acid (DNA). There are four types of nucleotides, defined by their difference in base molecule: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C) and guanine (G). These bases combine only as A-T and C-G. The main function of DNA is to provide a code to make a product, usually a protein. This is called coding DNA, and sections of protein-coding DNA are individually known as genes. Now DNA can also regulate coding DNA, where it is known as non-coding DNA. Together, coding and non-coding DNA combine to make a whole human genome, which is made up of 3.2 billion base pairs, of which there are only 20,000 or so protein coding genes. Currently, scientific knowledge has progressed more on these 20,000 protein-coding genes than on the remaining 98.5% of the human genome.