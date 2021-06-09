Human senses: The next battlefield for online retailers

A new step in intelligent industry: Companies are constantly focusing on how to digitize key industrial parts of their businesses using embedded software, data and new-generation wireless connectivity. As online retailers gain the ability to digitally engage all human senses, one can imagine the scope for business in times to come. The creation of a multi-sensory digital experience could be the ‘next big thing’ as we move to next-gen digital set-ups. It could also prove to be a critical step on our way towards the concept of an ‘intelligent industry’ of the future.