Earlier this year, a researcher in India who is on the autism spectrum sent in a short abstract for an academic publication and was told that a sentence in it sounded like AI. No evidence or basis was offered. Just the standard warning: if AI had been used, it had to be disclosed.
When good writing starts looking like AI
SummaryFor some people on the autism spectrum, careful is becoming a liability.
Earlier this year, a researcher in India who is on the autism spectrum sent in a short abstract for an academic publication and was told that a sentence in it sounded like AI. No evidence or basis was offered. Just the standard warning: if AI had been used, it had to be disclosed.
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