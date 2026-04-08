When good writing starts looking like AI

By March, Emma Alpern had reported the same pattern in New York Magazine. Her piece moved from a day-care worker mocked for words like “juxtaposition” and “circumstantial” to a Moroccan writer accused within minutes of submitting work, to a business professor raised across Asia who said the English textbooks he learned from had given him precisely the kind of vocabulary people now associate with ChatGPT. The writers with autism she spoke to said this was not new. They had been told they sounded robotic long before there was any chatbot to blame. One novelist put it plainly: people are now “going off vibes”.