From Edison’s Lightbulb to the iPhone in 2007, we have witnessed huge leaps in human innovation. If you grew up watching Iron Man, you probably remember JARVIS. The idea that a machine could see, hear, understand, respond and execute commands was incredible. But what made it even better was that Tony Stark remained in control.
From Edison’s Lightbulb to the iPhone in 2007, we have witnessed huge leaps in human innovation. If you grew up watching Iron Man, you probably remember JARVIS. The idea that a machine could see, hear, understand, respond and execute commands was incredible. But what made it even better was that Tony Stark remained in control.
This distinction is becoming increasingly important as AI systems become embodied.
This distinction is becoming increasingly important as AI systems become embodied.
Humanoids are robots designed to look like humans, augmenting productivity, performing tasks and increasingly making decisions autonomously. They are no longer limited to laboratories or factories. They can be found at weddings, parties, restaurants, shopping malls and public events, and soon in our homes.
China currently leads the world in creating humanoids and is moving rapidly to develop assistants for people’s homes. In Ujjain, one robot arrived at a shop inauguration wearing an orange stole and receiving a tilak. Another appeared in Kochi as a robotic King Maveli during Onam celebrations.
In July, the Federal Communications Commission in the US attempted to ban new advanced robots, including humanoids, from entering the country. The data these devices collect can pose national security and cybersecurity risks.
The machine in your living room may know more than you think
If you have a foreign robot in your physical space, it may be collecting data. Humanoids contain cameras, microphones and sensors. They can map a room, identify faces, voices and behaviours, and continuously collect information from their surroundings.
India’s Digital Personal Data Protection framework allows the government to restrict transfers of personal data out of the country. But does it sufficiently protect people when autonomous devices continuously collect real-world data and send it to servers outside India? What technical certifications are in place to verify compliance? Is Judgment Day upon us?
The Bureau of Indian Standards has standards for industrial robots, personal care robots and the performance of service robots. Safety certifications indicate whether the machine is mechanically safe. They do not necessarily tell us if camera data is stored abroad or who would be liable if an autonomous robot causes an accident.
In Germany, police confiscated a robot after it was allegedly used to sexually assault a teenage girl. We need to ensure appropriate measures are in place to protect people as humanoids become more common.
India is teaching robots how to replace us
India is becoming a testing ground for humanoids. Homemakers are being paid to complete tasks in their homes while recording them with head-mounted smartphones to create training data for robots.
But think about the irony. The data is being used to train robots that may one day do the same tasks.
India cannot afford to become merely the supplier of human data to an industry whose hardware, intellectual property, and profits are largely controlled elsewhere.
From reactionary policy approach to a proactive one
In 2014, India imposed a blanket ban on drones. In 2018, it introduced a framework to liberalize their use. Since then, the government has worked to increase domestic production. In 2021, the government notified a production-linked incentive scheme for drones and components. In February 2022, it banned imports of foreign-made drones, though components can still be imported.
Regulations for humanoids should be in place before they become common. Commercially deployed humanoids should be centrally registered, with clear records of who owns, operates and manufactures them and who provides the software. For public deployment, safety certification should be mandatory. There should be protocols for emergency and remote shutdown.
Falls, collisions, unexpected behaviour, loss of connection and injuries should be logged in a national safety database.
India should consider a targeted PLI scheme for companies creating indigenous hardware, actuators, sensors, batteries, control systems and foundational robotics technology. Procurement policies should encourage genuine local value addition, rather than superficial assembly or upgrading.
Not just spectacle, India needs strength
The National Strategy on Robotics already sees robotics as an important focus in manufacturing, industry 4.0, and cyber-physical systems. Alongside adoption, manufacturing and IP, data governance and domestic capability must be key considerations.
Domestic venture capital is heavily focused on asset-light software and quick commerce, while hardware innovators lack the long-term investment to create sovereign machinery from scratch. Academia is producing software coders, but too few engineers with the interdisciplinary knowledge needed for dynamic system robotics. Indian businesses are forced to import foreign ‘muscle’ to give their software a physical form.
While data may be passively harvested from cloud connections, firmware in foreign motor drivers and sensors may contain hidden remote controls that enable kill switches, forced movement, and untraceable backdoors.
The more humanoids we let into India without policy, the harder this problem will be to solve.
We have seen these questions play out in movies such as The Terminator and I, Robot, where the central conflict was never merely between humans and machines, but between humanity and its own creations when control was lost. This question, which once belonged to sci-fi movies, is now a matter of policy, technological progress, and national security. It is imperative for India to ensure that as machines improve, the ability to retain control as a human is not compromised.
Sagar Vishnoi is co-founder, director of Future Shift Labs; Prachi Sharma is research manager, tech and labour, at Future Shift Labs; and Himi Mathur is a doctoral student at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.