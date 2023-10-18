Humans may have just struck AI for real but they simply can’t win
Summary
- American writers’ big deal won’t stop AI from growing and eventually defeating those who fight it
American screenwriters have just won a historic battle against artificial intelligence (AI) after a 148-day strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), representing 11,500 screenwriters. The writers wanted AI like ChatGPT to be used only as a tool to help with research or facilitate script ideas and not as a tool to replace them. History would mostly remember it as a watershed moment in human civilization where the WGA won the first major union contract that created a real, enforceable framework governing the use of AI. The contract ensures that AI is not regarded as a “writer," that companies can’t compel writers to use AI, and that they must disclose if they provide writers with any AI-generated content.