Humans may have just struck AI for real but they simply can’t win

Hamilton Nolan stated in The Guardian on the screenwriters’ strike: “The writers won. They can get back to work for a while. Sooner or later, I promise, they will get to fight some more." What Nolan omitted to say was that the struggle would ultimately be hopelessly lost since AI would continue to advance in its natural “exponential" manner. A few decades ago, when computers began to permeate our daily lives, there was tremendous opposition in certain societies due to concerns over loss of jobs. Possibly, they don’t even know when they stopped fighting in this conflict that can never be won. Many new types of jobs, however, emerged in-between.