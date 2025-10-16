Human-animal conflict: Policy must ensure farmers don’t bear the burden of wildlife conservation
While we focus on monsoon variability and price volatility, crop losses from wildlife raids are a growing problem for farmers. Compensation schemes exist, yet they cover only visible losses and are mired in red tape. Can India design policies that protect both farmers and wildlife?
The vagaries of monsoon rains and volatility of market prices are not the only factors that eat into farmer incomes. Raids on crops by wild herbivores, a less visible but growing crisis, are also contributing to it. Fleeting blackbucks and dancing peacocks might charm city folk, but they are a nightmare for farmers.