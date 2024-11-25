Humility is likely to lend leaders a growing advantage in the age of AI

Any discussion on corporate leadership is incomplete without mentioning its three core pillars: strategy, competitiveness and achievement orientation. These essentials become convoluted in the age of social media, where self-promotion often borders on narcissism and overshadows the interests of others and society.

Further, accelerated digitization has increased our reliance on new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). While we anticipate the day when machines can fully emulate human emotions, humans currently maintain a significant advantage in emotional intelligence. This is where humility in leadership becomes crucial.

Humility involves leaders prioritizing their teams over themselves. Recent research indicates that this approach leads to higher employee engagement and innovation, and consequently greater organizational success. It also shows that humility is both a cognitive and affective (emotional) skill that leaders can develop. In a world increasingly devoid of emotional dynamics, humble leadership is more important than ever.

Humility is often dismissed as a ‘nice-to-have’ soft skill, yet recent uncertainties like the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical turbulence have repeatedly demonstrated that the three pillars of leadership are ineffective without it. Humility is also vital for India to reach its economic goals.

Embracing it is no longer just a choice for emerging economies like India’s, but a necessity for effective leadership in today’s uncertain global landscape. It encompasses several vital attributes, including finding purpose, co-creation, empathy, anticipation and realistic optimism. It replaces the outdated command-and-control style of leadership with a more inclusive and effective approach.

This form of leadership has found advocates in leaders like Bill Anderson, the CEO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals who has been in the spotlight for his leadership model called Dynamic Shared Ownership (DSO). This model incorporates principles from the book Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them by Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini, which emphasizes creating employee-centric organizations by reducing hierarchical layers and promoting empowerment.

DSO aims to transform employees into ‘intrapreneurs,’ giving them more responsibility and control within the organization to foster a sense of ownership and nurture an entrepreneurial spirit. The jury is still out on DSO, but let’s explore what a leadership model based on humility generally looks like.

Command-and-empower: We have been conditioned to respond to leadership that adopts a command-and-control approach. Modern leadership prefers a command-and-empower approach, which is more collaborative and transparent. Here, the role of the humble leader is often likened to that of a sage or the Hermit in a Tarot-card deck—an elderly man atop a mountain peak, holding a staff in one hand and a lantern, the ‘Lamp of Truth,’ in the other to guide others.

Integrative emotion: Humility demands that leaders be mindful of emotions in every situation. Humble leaders feel a deep sense of responsibility for the lives of others, which drives them to go the extra mile to support their teams in adverse situations. One of the lessons that the late business icon Ratan Tata learnt at Harvard Business School was to put himself in the other person’s shoes to understand their situation and adapt accordingly. Humility, thus, enables companies to generate profits through people and not at the cost of people.

Realistic optimism: Humility, as the antithesis of ‘I, Me and Myself,’ places an emphasis on staying true to our authentic selves. Humble leaders refrain from spouting philosophies; instead, they opt for realism in their future plans, carefully weighing the good with the bad. This approach is effective only when the leader works collaboratively with a team to develop strategies.

Light-heartedness is key: Humility ensures that every team member feels seen and heard by their leader. Leaders who embrace humility do not take themselves too seriously and often adopt a cheerful attitude, which reduces stress levels at work and inspires their teams to do their best. An appreciative mindset, humour, gratitude and mindful pursuit of excellence characterize the approach of humble leaders.

Intensity is the core: Distinct from aggression, intensity among humble leaders stems from their outward-focused purpose and a strong desire to do some good for others. This drive ultimately results in achieving significant success for organizations. Their commitment to taking responsibility allows them to prioritize others above themselves, inspiring those around them to work intensely and reach their full potential.

Humility must never be misinterpreted: Leaders who have opted to make humility their calling card must also know where to draw the line. If they believe that humility is synonymous with shyness or avoiding the limelight, they risk confusing their teams by being too self-deprecating in the name of support and feedback. Humility in leadership is not about weakness or meekness; it is about focusing on the people they lead.

Therefore, it is important for leaders to have a clear understanding of humility and the conviction that such humility will help them reach their goals—not alone, but together with their teams.

After all, leadership is a team sport and not a race for an individual medal.

The author is a lawyer and an academic practitioner in HR and Organization Development.