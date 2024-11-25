Humility is likely to lend leaders a growing advantage in the age of AI
Summary
- It involves leaders prioritizing their teams over themselves. Humility is both a cognitive and affective skill, one that research shows can be deployed as a formula for success
Any discussion on corporate leadership is incomplete without mentioning its three core pillars: strategy, competitiveness and achievement orientation. These essentials become convoluted in the age of social media, where self-promotion often borders on narcissism and overshadows the interests of others and society.