Humour in economics: It exists, intended or not

A paper by David Herberich, Michael Price and John List that bears a similar title, How Many Economists Does It Take to Change a Light Bulb?, is anything but funny. It talks about how to raise the adoption rate of energy-saving bulbs in homes and uses some fancy math to demonstrate its solemnity. But many other jokes about economists have been around for years. Take this old wisecrack attributed to novelist and playwright George Bernard Shaw: If you laid all the economists in the world end to end, they would never reach a conclusion. Other quips abound on the internet. Here’s one: You might be an economist if you think “supply and demand" is a good answer to “Where do babies come from?" Serious economists are expected to write serious papers and books to get ahead in academia. But, on occasion, these publications inspire mirth; the ever-expanding universe of economic literature is studded with many such gems. Examples include Nobel laureate Paul Krugman’s The Theory of Interstellar Trade, about interest charges should time get warped by shipments at the near speed of light, and Harvard Professor Edward Glaeser’s The Cinderella Paradox Resolved, on how uneven investment in kids might actually be a strategy for a winner-takes-all marriage market.