Humour can’t save the world but deserves a chance anyway
It’s not an indulgence. It keeps us human in a world that can feel transactional, helps us cope with stress and offers perspective. But where has all the humour vanished? Don’t let it go missing in action.
Have you noticed it too? That quiet absence in the spaces between work meetings or in those late-night scrolls through your phone. Somewhere between quarterly reviews, perfectly filtered photos and social media feeds that never end, we seem to have misplaced something that was once so ordinary that it barely needed a name. Humour.