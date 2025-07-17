Humour can’t save the world but deserves a chance anyway

There is something almost rebellious about humour today. In a world obsessed with polishing flaws out of existence, humour gently insists it is alright to be human. Traditionally, Indian humour loved imperfection. Folk stories, street plays and Bollywood comedies all found warmth in the hero who stumbled and the friend who laughed at his own expense. Humour was never about mocking others so much as laughing with them amid the unpredictable mess of being alive. And maybe that is what we risk losing now as curated perfection replaces candour and every word feels weighed by unseen judges.